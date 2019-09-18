MADISON—Joseph Michael “Joey” Swenson, age 21, tragically passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, due to a motor vehicle accident. Joe was born on May 28, 1998, in Madison, Wis. to Michael and Regina (Falk) Swenson. He graduated from East High School in 2016 and currently was attending MATC. Joey worked at Murphy’s Bar and Grill and Four Lakes Lawn Care. Joe was a member of the Honor Society and part of the Jazz Ensemble at MATC. Joey had a great sense of humor and was part of the “Mustache Club” and started the “Joseph Swenson Militia” on Facebook. He loved and found peace in skateboarding, especially with his sister and dad. Joey also enjoyed music including playing the guitar. Kids seemed to gravitate to him and he was planning to become a music teacher. His outlook was so unique, humble, witty, and really had an old soul, giving advice beyond his years. Joey was a kind soul, selflessly changing lives for the better and he will be greatly missed.
Joey is survived by his parents; sister, Maria; grandparents, Ted (Lisa) Falk, Bob (Katie Kelsner), and Mary Ann (Randy) Harris; aunts/uncles, Corry Falk and Lisa (Chris) Schlottman; best friend, Joey Gallagher; and his beloved dog, Jaxson. He is further survived by other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
