MADISON - Deanne Lynn Swenson was born June 15, 1962, in Madison, Wis. She attended school in the River Valley School district, and graduated with an English degree from the UW-Madison School of Education.
After teaching high school students for several years, she taught elementary reading for several years in Richland Center, then came back to her alma mater, the Arena Elementary School. For 30 years she was an amazing and gifted teacher.
Dee died at Meriter Hospital in Madison on Aug. 7, 2019, leaving behind her grieving family, her soulmate, Bob Johnson; her parents, Jan and Dean Swenson; her sister, Pam (Gary Komo); her brother, Doug (Omar Lopez); two nieces, Kylie and Riley Komo; her aunt and uncle, Judy and Paul Swenson; 3 cousins (who were like brothers), Jeff Shapiro, Paul Shapiro and Ken Swenson; aunt and uncle, John and Pat Sperle, and their sons Mark and Kevin; and Bob’s sister Becky (Chris Tietze); his two nieces, Laura Niemczyk and Johanna Tietze; and his two nephews, Chris and Mike Niemczyk; and nearby friends and neighbors who qualify in every way as extended family.
All are invited to a celebration of Dee’s life party from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Grandma Mary’s Restaurant in Arena. Memorial donations can be made to 4Pete’s Sake, in her honor or to a to-be-formed Dee Swenson Scholarship Fund (more information will be available at the Celebration of Dee’s Life party).
