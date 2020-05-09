Sweet, Justin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

APTOS, Calif. - Justin Sweet, 90, of Aptos, Calif., passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, after a short struggle with cancer, surrounded by family.

Born in Madison, Wis., Justin grew up very poor. His perseverance in school earned him a Phi Beta Kappa. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, he remained close to many friends in Madison. Justin served in the army during the Korean War. During this time, he married Lesly Sweet Miller with whom he had three children. He later married Sheba Furman and became a dedicated stepfather to her daughter. They have been married for 46 years.

Justin was a highly respected Professor of Law at Boalt Hall, University of California at Berkeley for over 30 years. He is known as the creator of the field of Construction Law. His textbook is used in many law schools. Justin traveled frequently, teaching, lecturing, and consulting all over the world. He was awarded the order of Cavaliere Ufficiale by Italy after his year of teaching at the University of Rome. One of his favorite projects was coordinating a biennial international conference of architects which took place in Switzerland and Berkeley. He also frequently consulted in Singapore.