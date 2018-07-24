MADISON / BARABOO—Terry J. “V” Sweeney, age 67, took his last fishing trip on Friday, July 20, 2018, at Devil’s Lake State Park. He passed away of natural causes. He was born on May 25, 1951 in Madison, Wis., the son of Verlyn F. Sweeney and Barbara Jean (Ast) Sweeney. Terry graduated from Madison West High School in 1969 and spent his life working as a printer. An avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed fishing, hiking and camping. He attended baseball games at Warner Park from the Muskies to the Mallards. Terry also loved to spend time with his granddaughter Capri, who lovingly called him “PePa.”
Terry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Kay (Freitag) Sweeney; their son, Jamie Lee Sweeney (Kim Christianson); granddaughter, Capri Aleigh Sweeney; siblings, Tom (Jolyn) Sweeney , Robin (John) Fleury of Texas and Todd (Mary) Sweeney; and was “Uncle Tootles” to his many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held at the RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, on Saturday, July 28, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with spoken tributes at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association would be appreciated. A special thank you to all his friends at the Baraboo Cardiac Rehab Center.