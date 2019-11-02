WISCONSIN DELLS - Helen Sweeney, age 89, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Wisconsin Dells Health Services.
Helen was born Feb. 5, 1930, in Wisconsin Dells to Maurice and Josephine (Jerome) Ragan. She is survived by her five children, Patrick (Mary), Wisconsin Dells, Dennis (Susan Mossman), Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Michael (Linda), Wisconsin Dells, Francis (Debbie), Mequon, and Sandra, Wisconsin Dells. She was preceded in death by her husband; and by her three brothers; and one sister.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 16, 2019, at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Wisconsin Dells Health Center where Helen was for the past eleven months who made her stay there as comfortable as possible.
A full obituary will follow.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.