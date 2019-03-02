FITCHBURG - Ann Marie (Masterson) Sweeney, passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2019, at age 91. Born in 1927, on the South Side of Chicago to William R. and Bessie Masterson. She had three brothers, Thomas, William Jr. and Richard Masterson who have all preceded her in death. Ann Marie attended Gage Park Elementary School and Visitation High School in Chicago. She received a scholarship to Edgewood College of the Sacred Heart in Madison, and graduated in Elementary Education. It was at Edgewood she met her husband of 66 years Robert J. Sweeney Sr. They married at Blessed Sacrament Church on June 18, 1949.
Together they had eight children, Janie Lynaugh, Fitchburg, Mary Ann Sweeney, Fitchburg, Robert J. Sweeney Jr. (Joan), Charlotte, N.C., Peter W. Sweeney (Orla Nallen), Madison, Moe Sweeney, (Jean Bennett), Viola, Joseph J. Sweeney (deceased), Susan A. Sweeney (deceased), and John J. (Noop) Sweeney (Jenni Lilledahl), Deephaven, Minn.
Her family was the joy of her life. Ann Marie was most grateful to her daughters, Mary Ann Sweeney and Janie Lynaugh who cared for her during her senior years. The family would also like to thank the Agrace Hospice team for their wonderful care in her last weeks.
In addition to her children she will be greatly missed by her 12 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren who filled her life with fun, pride and happiness, Ann Marie Haynes (Scott), Kate M. Poff (Chris), John W. Lynaugh (Sarah), Erin Jule Buser (Brad), Meghan Ann Huff (David), R.J. Sweeney III (Kaitlin), Ryan Sweeney (Katie), Tyler Sweeney, Aidan Sweeney, Breanna Sweeney, William Joseph Sweeney, Michael Xavier Sweeney, Sean M. Lynaugh, Colin T. Lynaugh, Josephine M. Lynaugh, Samantha M. Haynes, Robert Michael Haynes, Mary Byrne Buser, Charles Regis Buser and Kaya Ann Poff.
Ann Marie lived a busy and full life. She loved to read, travel, fish and follow the Packers. Her first priority was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren attending their sports, plays, concerts and school activities. She traveled into her 90s and shared many wonderful trips with her husband, daughters and family. She spent many winters together with her husband and family in Florida. Ann Marie never missed an opportunity to send a thoughtful loving card for birthdays, anniversaries or a simple thank you.
Ann Marie was a long time member of Blessed Sacrament Church, Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Edgewood Campus School Athletic Association, The Elks Club, St. Mary's Auxiliary, Blackhawk Country Club, Catholic Women's Club and the Edgewood High School Athletic Association.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated honoring Ann Marie's life at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH at ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, on March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Thomas Baxter presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass. A luncheon will be served immediately following the Mass in the church lower level. Burial services will follow the lunch at Resurrection Cemetery.
Ann Marie Sweeney was thankful for Edgewood College of the Sacred Heart, St. James School and The Sinsinawa Dominicans. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to one of these charities. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.