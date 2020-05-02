Swatek, Gerald Joseph

STOUGHTON - Gerald Joseph Swatek, age 84, passed away April 30, 2020, at his home after a long struggle with congestive heart failure. He was born Dec. 26, 1935 in Waukesha to Joseph and Evelyn (Schmitt) Swatek. Jerry graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1953. While in high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from Dec. 1952 to June 1956. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from June 1956 to June 1959, where he was the crew chief on a helicopter. On May 4, 1968, he married Judy B. Haag at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Together they raised their children and always had a huge garden. Jerry truly enjoyed spending time with his four granddaughters and any activities they were involved in. He also loved gardening, tinkering in his shop on anything that needed fixing, and keeping his yard looking like a golf course. Jerry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy; sons, Michael (Deb) Swatek of Mercer, and Daniel Swatek of Redding, Calif.; daughter, Tammy (Brian) Ludeman of Waterloo; daughter-in-law, Tyna Swatek of Stoughton; granddaughters, Justine and KaLeigh Ludeman and Payton and Paige Swatek; sister, Marie Mehring of Whitewater; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Dennis and Mark Swatek; sister, Joyce Brown; and brother, Don Swatek. Because of the COVID19 limits, there will be a private graveside service at West Koshkonong Cemetery with Rev. Eric Bakken officiating. Burial will follow. A Celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dennis Swatek UW Carbone Cancer Center CTCL Research Fund, West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, or Agrace HospiceCare Inc. Thank you to Dr. Agni, Sharon and Staci at SSM Home Health, and Agrace HospiceCare, who were all a great help in time of need. A special thank you to granddaughters, Payton and KaLeigh, both CNA’s who made sure Grandpa was comfortable when he needed it most. Please share your memories of Jerry at: www.CressFuneralService.com.