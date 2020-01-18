Swanson, Robert "Bob" W.

MADISON - Robert “Bob” W. Swanson, age 94, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He was born in Chicago on March 11, 1925, the son of Helen (Buhler) and Walter Swanson. He graduated from Madison East High School and met the love of his life, Wanda Lipczynski, at a roller skating rink in Rochester, New York, while he was an Air Force cadet. Too tall to be a pilot, Bob served during WW11 as a 2nd Lieutenant bombardier/navigator in the China/India/Burma corridor.

Following his military service, Bob worked in the sheet metal industry, installing HVAC systems in many area schools and hospitals, eventually becoming co-owner of a heating/air conditioning business. With expert woodworking and construction skills, Bob built a new home from the ground up for Wanda, himself, and their four young children. Dedicated to his family and his work, Bob also enjoyed playing sports and was a talented amateur baseball player (selected Best Outfielder in Home Talent Baseball in Dane County), an avid golfer and bowler, garnering many bowling awards into his eighties.

