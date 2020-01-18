Swanson, Robert "Bob" W.

MADISON - Robert “Bob” W. Swanson, age 94, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He was born in Chicago on March 11, 1925, the son of Helen (Buhler) and Walter Swanson. He graduated from Madison East High School and met the love of his life, Wanda Lipczynski, at a roller skating rink in Rochester, New York, while he was an Air Force cadet. Too tall to be a pilot, Bob served during WW11 as a 2nd Lieutenant bombardier/navigator in the China/India/Burma corridor.
Following his military service, Bob worked in the sheet metal industry, installing HVAC systems in many area schools and hospitals, eventually becoming co-owner of a heating/air conditioning business. With expert woodworking and construction skills, Bob built a new home from the ground up for Wanda, himself, and their four young children. Dedicated to his family and his work, Bob also enjoyed playing sports and was a talented amateur baseball player (selected Best Outfielder in Home Talent Baseball in Dane County), an avid golfer and bowler, garnering many bowling awards into his eighties.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob was much-respected and loved by his family for his accomplishments, work ethic, values, and generosity with his time and resources. Preceded in death by his parents and Wanda, his wife of 64 years. He is survived by his children; daughter, Sue Swanson; son, James (Cindy) Swanson; daughter, Linda (Randy) Gest; son, Doug (Michelle) Swanson; five grandchildren, Kristin, Ashley, Megan, Kyle, and Eric; and five great-grandchildren, Braydon, Sophie, Matson, Lily, and Bella.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Avenue, in Madison. The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Senior Living - Monona and Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care for their kindness and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Senior Living, Agrace or the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Center
6021 University Ave., Madison
(608) 238-8406