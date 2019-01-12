SUN PRAIRIE—Norma G. Swanson, age 82, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in the loving presence of her family. Her death follows a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Norma was born on Feb. 26, 1936, in Warren Township, Ill., to Charles and Helen (Toll) Beake. She was the fourth of 12 children. On Jan. 8, 1955, Norma was united in marriage to Edward P. Swanson.
Norma was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her family, enjoying time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Norma’s faith was an important part of her life. For more than 50 years, she was an active member of Sun Prairie United Methodist Church.
Norma is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edward; children, Janet (Rob Gurke) Swanson, Eric (Barb) Swanson, and Karen (David Daigle) Swanson-Daigle. She is further survived by her seven grandchildren; five great-granddaughters; three sisters; and one brother. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her infant daughter, Kristen; one sister; and six brothers.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at SUN PRAIRIE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 702 North St., Sun Prairie, with a Celebration of Norma’s Life to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Jenny Arneson will preside. A private burial will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, Agrace HospiceCare, or the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Gregory Motl and Agrace HospiceCare for their care of Norma during her illness. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054