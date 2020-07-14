Swanson, Douglas J.

WAUNAKEE - On Friday, July 10, 2020, Douglas J. Swanson, loving and beloved father and husband, passed away suddenly at home at the age of 64. Doug was born on Dec. 26, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Robert and Wanda (Lipczynski) Swanson. He graduated from Madison East High School and then earned a degree in industrial engineering from UW-Platteville. Doug worked most of his career in business and retired in September 2019 from his last and favorite job at FIS, where his work ethic, attention to detail, and sense of humor were very much appreciated.
Doug had a passion for sports and competed in softball, volleyball, basketball, and bowling leagues during his lifetime, but none of those touched his passion for golf. He loved the sport and was consistently committed to improving his game. When Covid-19 interrupted the 2020 season, Doug signed up for online golf tutorials and practiced in the basement and backyard. He hoped to return to tournament competition during retirement. He loved to watch his Wisconsin sport teams, especially the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. Doug's favorite time of the year was March Madness, when he would move his home office into the family room so that he could watch as many games as possible. He and his boys had an annual $5 wager on the outcome of their brackets.
Doug always put his family first. He bowled in a league with his father for many years, even after he needed to drive his dad to and from the bowling alley each week. Doug dedicated himself to his sons. The three of them had a standing Sunday bowling date, and Doug never said no to shooting baskets or tossing a ball around. Doug attended every one of the boys' football, basketball, or baseball games and was always up for fixing cars or computer equipment or finding things they had misplaced. Doug's steadiness and generosity provided a foundation from which his sons could grow and flourish, and he was so proud of the young men they have become.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Michelle; his treasured sons, Kyle (Kayla) Swanson and Eric (Kristy Pienkowski) Swanson; step-children, Merrick (Jaclyn) Grumke and Mattea Grumke; sisters, Sue Swanson and Linda (Randy) Gest; and brother, Jim (Cindy) Swanson. A celebration of life will be held outside on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the patio at LAKE WINDSOR COUNTRY CLUB in Windsor, Wis. Masks will be required. (Doug respected Covid-19 and behaved accordingly, so please make the choice that feels right for you regarding attendance. We will welcome your anecdotes in writing in lieu of your attendance.)
