Swanson, Douglas J.

WAUNAKEE - On Friday, July 10, 2020, Douglas J. Swanson, loving and beloved father and husband, passed away suddenly at home at the age of 64. Doug was born on Dec. 26, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Robert and Wanda (Lipczynski) Swanson. He graduated from Madison East High School and then earned a degree in industrial engineering from UW-Platteville. Doug worked most of his career in business and retired in September 2019 from his last and favorite job at FIS, where his work ethic, attention to detail, and sense of humor were very much appreciated.

Doug had a passion for sports and competed in softball, volleyball, basketball, and bowling leagues during his lifetime, but none of those touched his passion for golf. He loved the sport and was consistently committed to improving his game. When Covid-19 interrupted the 2020 season, Doug signed up for online golf tutorials and practiced in the basement and backyard. He hoped to return to tournament competition during retirement. He loved to watch his Wisconsin sport teams, especially the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. Doug's favorite time of the year was March Madness, when he would move his home office into the family room so that he could watch as many games as possible. He and his boys had an annual $5 wager on the outcome of their brackets.