Swangstu, Donald E.

STOUGHTON/MADISON - Donald E. Swangstu, age 74, died July 5, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care of natural causes. He was born May 8, 1946, in Stoughton to Edwin and Borghild (Olson) Swangstu. He spent his childhood in the Stoughton area and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1964. Donny was a dominant racer during the late 1960s and early 1970s, sponsored by Link's Chrysler/Plymouth. Later he became an active businessman in the Stoughton community, owning the Texaco/Conoco service station, founding Viking Auto Sales, and raising tobacco for many years. Although he never formally worked as a carpenter, he built houses, garages and barns for his family.
Donny will always be remembered for the incredible road trips, storytelling, willingness to help anyone, ability to fix anything he touched, and making friends anytime and anywhere. He particularly enjoyed flea markets and never missed an opportunity to make a deal.
Donny is survived by his children, Becca Adler and Donny Swangstu; his grandchildren, Lauryn and Stephanie Adler, and Camren, Kyle and Kenzie Swangstu; his longtime companion, Sue Vincent; his brothers and sisters, Darlene (Rudy) Butler, Sonny (Linda) Swangstu, Liz Dollar, and Richard Swangstu; sister-in-law, Rita Johnson; the mother of his children, Margaret Mulcahy; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Eugene Johnson, Roger Johnson, and Edward Swangstu; and his sister, Betty Neath.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the family or Agrace Hospice Care.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.