Swangstu, Donald E.

STOUGHTON/MADISON - Donald E. Swangstu, age 74, died July 5, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care of natural causes. He was born May 8, 1946, in Stoughton to Edwin and Borghild (Olson) Swangstu. He spent his childhood in the Stoughton area and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1964. Donny was a dominant racer during the late 1960s and early 1970s, sponsored by Link's Chrysler/Plymouth. Later he became an active businessman in the Stoughton community, owning the Texaco/Conoco service station, founding Viking Auto Sales, and raising tobacco for many years. Although he never formally worked as a carpenter, he built houses, garages and barns for his family.

Donny will always be remembered for the incredible road trips, storytelling, willingness to help anyone, ability to fix anything he touched, and making friends anytime and anywhere. He particularly enjoyed flea markets and never missed an opportunity to make a deal.