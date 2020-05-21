Swanberg, Philip Calvin

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MADISON - Philip Calvin Swanberg passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020, in Madison. He was 94. Phil grew up in Rockford, Illinois, and served stateside in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Northwestern University in 1952, married Virginia Leggett in 1954, and worked for the William Wrigley Jr. Co. for 43 years.

Phil is survived by his wife Virginia, his daughters Julie, Wendy, and Corinne, eight grandchildren – Emily and Sarah Boyce; Michael, Charlie, and Timothy Sinnott; and Ellie, Kenzie, and Daniel Frysztak -- and many friends and extended family. He came from a good Swedish family, had his own family which he loved, he enjoyed his career, had many friends, and died at peace with himself and the life he had lived.