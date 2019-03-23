DANE / SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP - William E. "Bill" Swadley Sr., age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 8, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born on Nov. 14, 1929, to Norman and Bernice (Callaway) Swadley in Sauk City. Bill graduated from Central High School. He served in the U.S. Navy for six years. While stationed in Memphis, Tenn., he met his beloved wife, Jeanie. They were united in marriage on Sept. 25, 1950. Bill was grateful to have been blessed with 68 wonderful years of marriage to the love of his life, and was proud of the six boys they had raised together.
Bill was a union carpenter with Local 314 and retired when he was 63.
Bill was a devoted family man who loved the simple things in life. He enjoyed listening to music, dancing, telling his stories and jokes, and playing his harmonica. He especially loved watching his family members perform in a variety of bands, and spending time with his grandchildren, family, and friends.
Bill was an active person who enjoyed the outdoors, pitching horseshoes, playing softball, hunting, gardening, and pontooning at Schoepp's. In earlier years, he was an avid water skier and played on a fast pitch softball league. He also enjoyed watching a good football game or old western movie in his pastime. Go Badgers! Go Packers! Bill was also a member of Walleye of Wisconsin. He will be forever missed for his wisdom, advice and charisma.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jeanie; six sons, Bill Jr., John (Danette), Ron (Michelle), Rick (Donna), Tim (Lori), and Tom (Tonya); 10 grandchildren, Erica (Dan), Ken, Ryan (Gretchen), Matt (Shannon), Jared, Arianna, Torre, Autumn, Ashelyn, and Alx; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two siblings, Bob and Pat; his aunt, June; numerous relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Peggy.
We would like to invite our family and friends to attend a Celebration of Bill's Life to be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at REX'S INNKEEPER, 301 N. Century Ave., Waunakee. There will be a remembrance service at 3 p.m. with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either St. Jude's or Agrace HospiceCare.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful care they provided to Bill. Also, we would like to extend a special thank you for the extra help and friendship of Roger and Kendall. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.