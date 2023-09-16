Suzanne "Sue" J. Graham

1934 - 2023

PORTAGE - Suzanne "Sue" J. Graham, 89 of Portage, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Tivoli Assisted Living in Portage. She was born in 1934 in Oshkosh, the daughter of Marshall and Delores (Batterman) Johnson.

Sue was married to Don Graham for 28 years and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a kind and caring person who always put her family first.

She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, especially on Lake Puckaway where she cherished the sunsets. She and Don would make up a batch of "Deacon's Brew" to share with family and friends each year. She was also a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs.

Sue was a talented crossword puzzler and an avid reader. Her younger years were occupied as a candy striper, helping with her daughter's brownie troops and cheering for her children at their events. Sue will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children: Britton (Lester) Mach, Lohry (Dwain) Beechey, Tab (Jill) Boese, and Sarah (Jim) Blount; grandchildren: Libbry (Joe) Newport, Bailey (Ben) Brockman, Daphne Blount, Joshua Blount, Dwain (Anjie) Beechey, and Jeff (Jayne) Beechey; great-grandchildren: Aaron and Addie Newport, Charlotte and Beau Brockman and Nathan and Jake Beechey. She was preceded in death by her parents, and beloved husband, Don Graham.

The family will be having a private Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marquette, WI Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 126, Marquette, WI 53947.

