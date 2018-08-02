SUN PRAIRIE—Thelma G. Sutton, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. She was born on Dec. 30, 1931, in Philipsburg, Quebec, Canada, to Everett and Elizabeth (nee Maxwell) Bombard.
Thelma was known for her contagious, positive outlook and for her ability to always think of others. Anyone who was fortunate enough to know Thelma was truly blessed. It has been said that she knew just about everyone. She was a faithful servant to her church, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, in Sun Prairie, and a selfless mother and wife to her family. She was a beloved grandmother with boundless energy. Thelma used every opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren. She attended just about every hockey game and orchestra concert where she was their biggest fan! Thelma was also very active in her community and enjoyed her time at the Colonial Club and bowling with her friends on various leagues. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed making huge dinners for her family.
Thelma is survived by her husband, of almost 62 years, Robert “Bob” Sutton; children, Mark Sutton and Dean (Susan) Sutton; grandsons, Ian and Dane Sutton; brother, Allen (Carol) Bombard; sisters, Jean (the late Bill) Enzor and Doris (Tony) Rutty; and many other nieces and nephews; other relatives, and dear friends. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Bombard; and sister-in-law, Donna Beckner.
Private family services will be held. Thelma’s final place of rest will be Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. If memorials are considered, they would be appreciated in Thelma’s honor to the Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Agrace HospiceCare and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church for all their care and compassion for Thelma during her journey. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054