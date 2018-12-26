Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Mary V. Sutton, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Mary was born on June 12, 1931, in Madison, to Frank and Frances Karls. She was a stay-at-home mom and raised five children. She was fun-loving and caring, and she loved hot air balloons. Mary enjoyed spending time in the north woods with her friends and family.

Mary is survived by her children, Jean, Mike, Jim, Jeff and Jill; granddaughters, Alanna, Britni and Kennedi; and siblings, Betty (Bob) Shepherd and Dick (Carol) Karls.

Services will be held at a later date. A special thanks to the staff at the Charleston House, Beaver Dam, and Agnesian Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

