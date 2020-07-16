Sutton, John W.

MADISON/PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — John W. Sutton, age 68, of Madison and formerly of Prairie du Chien, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born Dec. 31, 1951 in Lancaster, the son of George and Adeline (Chamberlain) Sutton. He was the fourth of seven children and loved being part of such a large family. John was always coming up with new ideas to get everyone together. The family got to enjoy skiing and staying at Whitecap Mountains for many years. After Whitecap, there were some adventures in Eastman at the family land. He loved sailing not only on Madison Lakes but in Door County and, his personal favorite, the British Virgin Islands. John proudly found a way to get his entire family down to the British Virgin Islands for sailing trips and so enjoyed sharing his love of the water with them.