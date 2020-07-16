Sutton, John W.

MADISON/PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — John W. Sutton, age 68, of Madison and formerly of Prairie du Chien, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born Dec. 31, 1951 in Lancaster, the son of George and Adeline (Chamberlain) Sutton. He was the fourth of seven children and loved being part of such a large family. John was always coming up with new ideas to get everyone together. The family got to enjoy skiing and staying at Whitecap Mountains for many years. After Whitecap, there were some adventures in Eastman at the family land. He loved sailing not only on Madison Lakes but in Door County and, his personal favorite, the British Virgin Islands. John proudly found a way to get his entire family down to the British Virgin Islands for sailing trips and so enjoyed sharing his love of the water with them.
John was an architect in the Madison area where he owned and operated Sutton Architecture for many years. He designed a variety of projects, including the Prairie du Chien Travel Wisconsin Welcome Center, facilities for Badger Camp Wisconsin, along with the homes for both of his daughters. John also designed many large apartment buildings in downtown Madison, most notably The Lux, 22 Dayton Street, and Butler Plaza.
He is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Jason) Kluever and Alison (Jeff) DeWolfe, his mother Adeline Sutton, his siblings, Sharon (Larry) Krause, Betty (Richard) Brown, Bob (Cathy) Sutton, Linda Steiner, Richard Sutton and Ruth (Kevin) Vorwald along with a granddaughter, Emma. He was preceded in death by his father.
John loved meeting new people and would talk to anyone, anywhere. He made an impact on so many and will be deeply missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family.
