MADISON—Jennifer Joy Sutton, age 47, passed away on Sunday, June 24, 2018. She was born June 10, 1971, in Madison, the daughter of Scott and Mary (Ludwig) Sutton.
Jennifer grew up in Madison and graduated from East High School in 1992. She worked at Goodwill. Jennifer enjoyed bowling, spending time with her family and friends, singing, swimming, having her nails and hair done, watching TV/movies, playing cards and talking. Jennifer was a caring, compassionate person who gave unconditional love.
Jennifer is survived by her parents; brother, Charles (Kelly) Sutton, Sun Prairie; sister, Susan (Craig) Wendricks, Cottage Grove; nephews and nieces, Kody, Katriel and Karson Sutton and Andrea and Jalen Wendricks; many aunts, uncles and cousins; special friend, Buddy. She is preceded in death by her grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Aug. 11, 2018, from 9 a.m., until time of service. A burial will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORIAL GARDENS, 3054 County Road BB, Madison, on Aug. 13, 2018, at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 750, Silver Spring, MD 20910; or Goodwill, 1302 Mendota St., Madison.
The family would like to take this time to thank the following for their care of Jennifer, Corene, Shante, Charlie, Brad. Edrissa, Vervie, Mark, Charlie, Dungarvin, Goodwill, Madison Police Department, Madison EMS, UW Hospital and Clinics ER Staff, and Trauma and Life Support Center; nurses Sam, Anna, Kirsten, Elizabeth; Dr. Pierce; Dr. Wells; Dr. Frost. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257