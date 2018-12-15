PRAIRIE DU CHIEN—A well respected and active member of the Prairie du Chien community, George E. Sutton, passed away Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at the Prairie Maison Care Center in Prairie du Chien, at the age of 95.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, with Pastor Kyle Svennungsen officiating and burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call the church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George’s name to the Opportunity Center or St. Peter’s Church Come For Supper Fund. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family.
