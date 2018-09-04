MOUNT HOREB—Sylvester J. Sutter, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Funeral services are pending. A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
