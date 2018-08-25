MADISON—John Norbert Sutter Jr., age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. John was born on Feb. 21, 1955, to John and Luella (Lerdahl) Sutter. He graduated from DeForest High School in 1973, and later received an associate degree in Fire Science from M.A.T.C.
Our beloved Johnny was a ray of sunshine to everyone, always cheerful and helpful. He loved his family, especially his sister Donna, whom he cared for with the greatest love and care; and before that his parents Jack and Mama Lou. John’s family was his friends whom he loved deeply. John adored his six grand-nieces and nephews, who celebrated July 4th with him and the family. He was a talented carpenter and artist designing and building restaurants, food carts, furniture, and gardens. He loved riding his Yamahopper scooters and enjoying his many cats; his fur-babies, Dookie and Smookie.
He is survived by his brother and sisters, Lois O’Neil, Madison; Carlos (Sharon) Sutter, Seattle; Mary (Norman) Botsford, Poynette; Donna Sutter, Madison. His nieces and nephews, Mark, Heather and Amy Sutter, James and Jeff O’Neil; Christian, Theresa (Godinez) and Paul Botsford. He was preceded in death by Jack and Luella Sutter; a special nephew, Brian Sutter; and a brother-in-law, James O’Neil.
A service will be held at 11 a.m, on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 North Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at the funeral home and again from 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life will be held after the service on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at VFW POST 8483, at 5737 County Highway C, Madison. A burial committal will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. Flowers from your garden are welcome. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
“God bless him, he left his mark on so much, but especially our hearts.” We love you Johnny, heart and soul.
