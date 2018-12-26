MCFARLAND - G. John Suthers, age 65, of McFarland, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. He was born on Sept. 27, 1953, in Darlington, the son of Gilbert and Rachel (McKillip) Suthers. John graduated from Darlington High School and attended UW-Madison. He married Melody Suthers on March 1, 2002.
John enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, traveling and music. He liked woodworking and doing home improvement projects. In his younger years, he fixed and raced cars. He was also an avid Packers and Brewers fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR.
John is survived by sons, Douglas (Brenda) Suthers and Daniel (Christina) Suthers; stepson, Jonathan Packard; and many loving grandchildren and nieces and nephews; his parents; brother, Terry (Mary Jane) Suthers; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by wife, Melody.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.