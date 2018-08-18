MADISON / MCFARLAND—Dorothy Sutherland, age 92, went to be at peace with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. She was born May 22, 1926, in Wonewoc, Wis., and grew up in Mauston. On July 2, 1946, she married Marvin Erickson and they resided in Elroy with their children, Debra and Jon until 1960. They moved to Madison and five years later Marvin passed away. Dorothy met A.J. “Jack” Sutherland, and they were married on Oct. 25, 1970. Both Marv and Jack were wonderful husbands, fathers and dancing partners, dancing being one of Dorothy’s favorite activities. Dorothy worked in retail women’s clothing and became a personal shopper for many stylish ladies in Madison. She herself was an exceptionally classy lady. In addition to being a devoted mother to her children, she was a loyal and loving caregiver to anyone who needed help. If you gave Dorothy a box of candy, you could be sure it would all be shared with everyone else—she might not even get a piece! She will be missed by all.
Dorothy was the matriarch of a blended family, to include her daughter, Debra (Harlan) Hettrick, Jack (Andrea) Sutherland, Joyce Mullarkey, and “special son,” Michael (Lisa) Peloquin. She is further survived by nieces and nephews, including Sandy Schenkat, Randy Schenkat, Susan (Winston) Beahm, Karen (Ron) Reineck and Dan (Marge) Burke; and she leaves behind many grandchildren, including Christine Hettrick, Angela Sutherland and Chad Sutherland; and great-grandson, Maverick Steppe. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin in 1965; husband, Jack in 1995; and her son, Jon, in 2011; her parents, John and Jessie Ott; her sisters, Frances and Arlene; special sister-in-law, Ruth Sutherland; and many close friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Al Musa, SSM Palliative Care Nurses, SSM Hospice Staff and the loving and caring staff at McFarland Villa and all the loving family members and friends who visited her. A private celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held in the near future. Memorials may be made to McFarland Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420