Sutcliffe, Eleanor "Ellie" S.

MADISON - Eleanor "Ellie" S. Sutcliffe went to heaven on Aug. 8, 2020. She was born May 1, 1925, in Madison, to Peter and Martha Selstad, who had immigrated from Norway. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1942. Ellie worked at Ray-O-Vac for 12 years. After meeting on a blind date, she married Charles Sutcliffe on April 15, 1950, and they were married for 69 years.

Ellie was an accomplished seamstress, making clothes for herself and family. She worked for a time at a fabric store, sharing her love of sewing. Her other interests include singing and listening to music, calligraphy, and following the Badgers and Packers. She and her husband, Charles, enjoyed traveling to all 48 contiguous states, seeing and photographing each state capitol.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; her brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Carol Selstad; her sister and brother-in-law, Edith and Harold Beckman; nephews, David and Craig; and her sister-in-law, Gloria Walsh. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Karen Sutcliffe; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and James Vann; granddaughter, Jennifer, and her husband, Brian Becker; granddaughter, Alicia, and her husband, Justin Garcia; grandson, Ryan Vann; brother-in-law, James Walsh; niece and nephews, Janet, Tom, Alan, Pete, and Mark; and other relatives.