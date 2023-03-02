June 14, 1949—Feb. 24, 2023

Susan Rose Bushnell nee Dembkowski, age 73, died February 24, 2023, at Agrace Hospice from complications of Parkinson’s disease. She passed peacefully with her husband at her side.

Susan was born in Chicago, IL, on June 14, 1949. She met the love of her life, her future husband, Steve, at Northern Illinois University. They married August 16, 1969. Susan was blessed with three wonderful sons. Susan and Steve relocated six times before settling in Madison, WI, to be closer to family in 2019. They lived in Chicago, Connecticut, Iowa, California (twice), and Minnesota. Throughout these many moves Susan was the rock of stability for her family, helping her children adjust to a new home and school and settle into new surroundings.

She enjoyed exercise and dance, her dogs, reading, sightseeing and travelling. Trips to Hawaii, France and Italy were highlights of her life. She loved travelling up and down the Pacific Coast during her years living in the San Francisco area. And she especially enjoyed wine tasting in Napa Valley.

When her children were grown, Susan worked in the financial services industry and returned to school, completing her Bachelor’s degree at Sonoma State University. Despite dealing with Parkinson’s she earned her Master’s degree (with honors) from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, majoring in Marriage and Family Therapy. She completed her MFT internship at Catholic Charities in Vallejo, CA, and passed the California MFT licensing exam on her first attempt, an accomplishment virtually unheard of. Susan’s intelligence, warmth, strength and humor will be missed.

She is survived by her husband Stephen; sons: Jason, Andrew and Jeffrey; brother, Harry Dembkowski (Barbara) of Madisonville, KY; sisters: Grace Fugiel (the late Joseph) of Mt. Prospect, IL, and Doris LaCour (Frank) of Lodi, WI; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Eleanor Dembkowski.

Visitation Friday, March 3, 2023, from 4:00 p.m.—9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, March 4, 2023, starting with prayers at 11:30 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Church, 6020 W. Ardmore, Chicago, for a 12:00 p.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation. Info. 773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com.