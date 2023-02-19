Jan. 13, 1962 – Feb. 17, 2023

MADISON — Susan M. Simon, age 61, on Friday, February 17, 2023, finally became free from her battle with cancer and 22 years being a quadriplegic.

Sue was born on January 13, 1962, in Milwaukee. She graduated from Oak Creek High School and later went on to MATC. Sue worked in the HR department at Oscar Mayer. She was active in drum chorus in the Milwaukee and Madison areas. Sue was a good person with strong determination and helped many people to achieve their goals.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Simon; mother, Judy Boucher; and siblings: Sheri Basta, Mark (Cindy) Kuehn, Michelle (Sam) Ramirez, and Jeff Boucher. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by father, Richard; brother, Jim Boucher; and father of her daughter, Ken.

A Celebration of Life will be held at HER HOME, 526 Muir Drive, Madison, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m.

A special thanks to Steve for all you have done. The family would also like to thank her caregivers, Latasha, Jessa, Theresa, and Molly.

