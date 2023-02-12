July 12, 1947—Feb. 3, 2023

MILWAUKEE—Susan Derse Phillips, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 3, 2023. Born on July 12, 1947, she lived an amazing life full of adventure, challenges, accomplishments and joy. Susan was an inspiration to all those who knew her and her smile could light up any room. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and members of both Madison and Milwaukee communities.

Susan grew up in Madison with her parents, Philip and Teddy Derse, and siblings, Laurie and Peter, treasuring family memories and time spent with them. Her parents passed down an appreciation of nature, arts, and civic engagement that shaped her life. She attended West High School and UW-Madison, and adored get-togethers with her lifelong friend group. Her grandchildren loved that she was 1964 homecoming queen. She fell in love with her husband, David Phillips, working in the banking industry in Baltimore. Together they forged a family of six that was their pride and joy.

Susan was a force for good in both Madison and Milwaukee. She was devoted to social, education and civic issues in the 1970s in Madison; volunteering for Attic Angels and arts organizations, including chairing the Madison Arts Ball. Her leadership in the parent teacher organization at Thoreau school led to becoming an elected Madison Metropolitan School District board member. From 1982-1992, Susan and her family relocated to Shorewood. There she was part of Governor Tony Earl’s Commission on the Quality of Education in Milwaukee Public Schools. Her work with the Greater Milwaukee Committee led to the launch of the Education Trust, a think tank of Milwaukee business and civic leaders focused on a well-educated workforce. Susan served on Governor Tommy Thompson’s Workforce for the 20th Century Commission. Susan served two terms on the Shorewood School Board and was the first woman appointed to serve on the Shorewood Police and Fire Commission. In the 1990s, Susan returned to Madison bringing her fundraising passion to the Madison Community Foundation. Susan also helped the Wisconsin Education Association Council create a statewide Learning Foundation. In 1994, Susan was chosen to lead HospiceCare Inc (now Agrace) as President/CEO, where she spent 17 years working with other end of life champions to help the Madison community realize a dream of not only one but two residential hospices and grow Agrace into a $50 million organization. The Don and Marilyn Anderson Inpatient Unit and the Ellen and Peter Johnson Residence are part of Susan’s legacy. Her motto was “every day is a gift” and she strove to always exceed patient, family and community expectations.

In 2011, Susan was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and received a bone marrow transplant. Cancer could not keep her from being a change agent. She learned firsthand that Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) affects high percentages of transplant patients. She championed more transparent reporting on GVHD both locally and nationally and advocated for better information and care provided to GVHD patients. She impressively helped raise over a million dollars to create a GVHD Fund at the UW Foundation. The same year as her diagnosis, Susan was named in Madison Magazine as a person of the year, where a friend and colleague said: “She has energy that I wish I could bottle and sell.” Cancer and GVHD took their toll but did not stop Susan from living life to the fullest, being with family and friends, traveling, attending Badger games, and doing the things she loved.

Susan was a lifelong volunteer and civic leader, serving on numerous boards, and received many awards and recognitions. Most recently, she was a board member of the UW Health Quality Council, Madison Symphony Orchestra and Olbrich Gardens. In 2018, Rotary Club of Madison awarded her a senior service award for her multiple community contributions.

Although Susan loved working and giving her time, nothing compared to her love of family. She was a hero to her children and grandchildren, instilling a zest for life and a passion for doing good. Her love of family was passed on to her children as they embraced parenthood. Susan relished time with her 12 grandchildren and they were a source of immense happiness to her.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Teddy; her brother, Peter; and her husband, David. She is survived by her beloved sister, soulmate and forever best friend, Laurie Derse (Doug Lloyd); her sister-in-law, Marcia Derse; and her four children and their families: Jennifer (Ed Miller) (George, Lewis, Elliot), Josh (Cassie) (Charlie, Lucy, Will, Joe), Maggie (Jamie Reeve) (Olivia, Max, Lily), and Kate (Mike Hollandsworth) (Scarlett, Jake).

Susan packed a lot of life into 75 years. Her curiosity made her always ask why and then create solutions to make it better. She worked tirelessly to make the world a kinder place, and had a profound impact on those who were lucky to know her as well as those who will forever benefit from her work. We know she is finding a cause and stirring things up in heaven while happily reuniting with those who have gone before her. She told her grandchildren that when they watch fireworks, she would be watching them too but from above. We all have many Susan quotes and we think she would want us to celebrate her life by making sure to: “enjoy every moment, leave great impressions, and live life to the fullest.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Madison Symphony Orchestra (https://madisonsymphony.org/makeagift/), Shorewood Community Foundation’s Fireworks Fund (https://www.shorewoodfoundation.org/donate—specify Fourth of July), or to an organization of your choice that is focused on making the world a better place. An anonymous bone marrow donor extended Susan’s life by nearly 12 years. Please consider joining the bone marrow registry: https://bethematch.org/.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Co Hwy M, Middleton, WI, 53562, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.(https://holywisdommonastery.org/).