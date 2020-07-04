Sundet-King, Lilly J. (Salberg)

WAUNAKEE—Lilly J. (Salberg) Sundet-King, age 89, passed away on June 27, 2020 at Agrace. She was born Sept. 1, 1930 in Valley City, N.D., the daughter of Oscar and Mabel Salberg. She married James A. Sundet on April 27, 1952 in Litchville, N.D. They met in business school in Fargo, N.D. The marriage resulted in three boys, Steve, Dean, and David. James passed away on Oct. 17, 1980. Lilly met Neil King at a support group and they were married Nov. 2, 1985. Neil passed away on January 15, 2019.
Lilly and James joined Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in October of 1959 and both remained active in recruiting new members. Lilly was employed by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation for 24 years. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and maintained and continued strong relationships throughout her life. She enjoyed hosting holidays with the Kroger family and her extended family. Neil and Lilly were members of the Airstream Caravan Club and traveled with them throughout North America. They traveled to Europe, Mexico, and Hawaii as a benefit of Republic Airlines (Neil’s employer).
Lilly is survived by her three sons, Steve Sundet and his sons Justin (Shauna) and their son, Connor, and Kyle Sundet, and their mother Therese Mahoney, Dean Sundet and David Sundet; step-daughter Kathy and her 2 daughters, Kelly (Greg) and children, Levi and June, and Katie (Rory) and children, Tyler and Tessa; two brothers, Melvin (Punk) and children, Marti and Teri and their families, and Gaylen (Darla) Salberg and children, John, Ashley, Mark and their families; uncle, Fred Kraft (six months older than Lilly); sisters-in-law Marge Salberg and children, Cindy, LuAnne and Emory Salberg and their families, and Virginia King and children, Mark, Tim, Kevin, and Brian King and their families; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James Sundet and Neil King; brother Albert Salberg and brothers-in-law, Jerry and Jim King.
She was a great mother and will be truly missed by all.
Memorials may be made in Lilly’s name to Agrace HospiceCare, or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
