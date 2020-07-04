Sundet-King, Lilly J. (Salberg)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE—Lilly J. (Salberg) Sundet-King, age 89, passed away on June 27, 2020 at Agrace. She was born Sept. 1, 1930 in Valley City, N.D., the daughter of Oscar and Mabel Salberg. She married James A. Sundet on April 27, 1952 in Litchville, N.D. They met in business school in Fargo, N.D. The marriage resulted in three boys, Steve, Dean, and David. James passed away on Oct. 17, 1980. Lilly met Neil King at a support group and they were married Nov. 2, 1985. Neil passed away on January 15, 2019.

Lilly and James joined Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in October of 1959 and both remained active in recruiting new members. Lilly was employed by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation for 24 years. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and maintained and continued strong relationships throughout her life. She enjoyed hosting holidays with the Kroger family and her extended family. Neil and Lilly were members of the Airstream Caravan Club and traveled with them throughout North America. They traveled to Europe, Mexico, and Hawaii as a benefit of Republic Airlines (Neil’s employer).