MADISON - Edith Sunderlage, age 97, of Gilbert, SC and previously of Madison and Prairie du Sac, Wis. passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2019.
Edith was born in Murphysboro, Ill. to Samuel and Eddia Mae (Parrent) King on July 5, 1922.
Edith was an active, longtime member of Lutheran Memorial Church in Madison. She lived a very active and full life and will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Edith is survived by her two daughters, Trisha (Lenorad) Hanham and Linda Yanke; three grandsons, Chris (Stacey) Wilde, Travis (Angie) Yanke and Trent (Sheryl) Yanke; and seven great-grandchildren.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Eddia King; brother, Larry King; her sister, Emmaline McHale; and her granddaughter, Lyndsay Zimmerlee.
A memorial service celebrating Edith's life followed by burial will take place in the Summer of 2020 in Madison, Wis.