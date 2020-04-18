Sunby, Donna J.

Donna was born May 20, 1935, to Oralando and Florence(Beckett) Herrington in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was married to Roger E. Sunby on Aug. 28, 1954 in Janesville. She taught English at Dodgeville High School for many years; and then after obtaining her Master Degree in Counseling became a Guidance Counselor in Dodgeville. She also worked at CESA 5 in Portage at the end of her professional career. Donna and Roger enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida. She was in several bridge clubs throughout her life and took up painting in her later years. She was a long time member of the Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church.Survivors include her children, Sue (Joe) Trainor of Blue Mounds, and David (Brenda) Sunby of Merrill; grandchildren, Stacey (Dan) Kuehn, Peter (Abbi) Trainor, Isabelle and Lillie Sunby; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Erin and Brooke Kuehn, Cullen and Jowie Trainor; brothers Jack (Bev) Herrington and Tom (Jackie) Herrington; sister-in-laws, Ruth (Dick) Towns of Edgerton and Mary "Punky" Sunby of Milwaukee; other relatives and friends.