OLATHE, Kan.—Melvin E. “Mel” Sumwalt passed away on Sept. 24, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 11300 W. 103rd St., Overland Park, Kan., on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at the church starting at 10 a.m. Private entombment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum. Online condolences may be made at www.porterfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Sumwalt, Melvin E. "Mel"
