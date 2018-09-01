MADISON—Gary R. Sumnicht passed away at home, after a one year battle from brain cancer. He was born to Eunice and Ralph, and lived in Portage, where he graduated in 1965 from high school. He played sports and was involved in music. He attended UW-Madison and received a B.S. in philosophy and M.S. in Counseling.
Gary traveled to Europe a few times and loved to tell about his adventures as a hippie. Gary had many gifts and interests which included music, windsurfing and rollerblading.
He found passion with creating an amazing backyard.
Gary found beauty in all areas of life especially with his friends and family. He had daughters, Zoe and Haley; and son, Nick Malone. He married Diane Coughlin in 1990. His many friends and family will miss his smile, hugs, laughter, songs and stories.
In honor of Gary, and love of sunsets we will have a memorial bench overlooking a favorite place. Memorials can be made to Clean Lakes Alliance, or to the family for a bench.