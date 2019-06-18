EDGERTON—Robert C. Sulzer, age 83, of Edgerton, died June 17, 2019 At Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. from complications of pancreatic cancer. He was born in Madison, Wis. on June 29, 1935 to Harry and Hannah Sulzer. After graduating from East High in 1954, he began a lifelong career in public works for the Village of Maple Bluff.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer and goose hunting, fishing and had a passion for forestry.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Rita; his parents; a nephew; and a grandson. He is survived by two daughters, Debbie and Diane; grandchildren, Carl and Faith; his sister, Jane; brother Harry (Cheryl); and nieces, Sandy and Michelle.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Roselawn Cemetery in Madison. Visitation time will be Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the cemetery. The ALBRECHT FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES, Edgerton is assisting the family
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton