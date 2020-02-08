Sullivan, Patrick Thomas, Sr.

EDGERTON - Patrick Thomas Sullivan, Sr., of Edgerton, Wis., passed away on Feb. 5, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville, Wis., after four cancers, leg amputation, and the struggles accompanying those and other maladies over the last few years. Patrick was a meat-cutter for 16 years and a proud letter carrier in Zion, Ill., for 7 years, before his retirement on disability due to a traffic crash in 1987.

Patrick and Susan were married 58 years – through blessings and trials, ups and downs, their love survived and even became stronger! It was a blessed union. From the passion of teenagers through the caregiving of later years, they both knew that they loved each other. Susan was blessed to be his caregiver and looks forward to reuniting with him and the rest of their families in Heaven. We thank God for guiding our lives until He decides our work here on earth is finished.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patrick is survived by his wife, Susan Marie, nee Owens; two sons, Patrick, Jr. (Melody, deceased) and John L., (Lisa); and his daughter, Katie Lyn (Wade); grandchildren, Carly, Stetson, and Mitchell; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends.