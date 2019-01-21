MADISON - Melody Sullivan, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at her home in Madison. She was born in Madison on Aug. 20, 1956, the daughter of Charles and Roberta Murray. Melody married Patrick Sullivan Jr. on May 19, 2007.
Melody is survived by her husband, Patrick; mother, Bobbie; five children; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her siblings. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles; and her brother, Cory.
A memorial visitation will be held from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.