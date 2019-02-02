OREGON - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lynn Louise Sullivan on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer, at 62 years young. Lynn died peacefully in her sleep at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Lynn was diagnosed with cancer in March of 2018, and spent the last year fighting with great strength and always with a smile on her face.
Lynn was born in Newton, Iowa, on May 6, 1956, and spent much of her youth in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo, Iowa areas.
She was joined in marriage with Timothy Joseph Sullivan on June 10, 1978, in Waterloo. Shortly after starting their family, Tim and Lynn made the move to Oregon.
Lynn was preceded in death by her father, John (Trotter); and brother, Lon. She is survived by her mother, Sandra (McDonald); stepfather, Gary McDonald; brother; Jon and sister Lori; her husband, Timothy; sons, Daniel, Matthew, and Nathan; his spouse, Mara; three grandchildren, Kadence, Avery, and Addison, whom she adored; along with several members of extended family and friends.
There will be a celebration of Lynn's life on Feb. 10, 2019, at the GREAT DANE PUB in Fitchburg, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.