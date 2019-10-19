MOUNT HOREB - Bonnie L. Sullivan, age 68, of Mount Horeb, Wis., a loving wife, mother and grandmother and aunt, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, after a long illness. Bonnie was born in Middleton, Wis. on Nov. 24, 1950. She married Ray Sullivan, Sept. 19, 1987.
Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Ray; sons, Rick (Laurie) Gordon of Stoughton, Wis., Lance (Cris) Gordon of Mayflower, Ark.; grandchildren, Alex, Miranda and Cameron; Scott (Hallie) Gordon of DeForest, Wis.; grandchildren, Ryann and Andrew; step-daughter, Tricia (Bob) Ayers of Oakdale, Minn.; and brother, Tom Berkan of Madison, Wis.; niece, Kelly Sullivan; nephews, J.P. (Teresa) Sullivan and Michael Sullivan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alice Berkan; and her brother, Robert Berkan, Jr.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, neices and nephews, and watching old movies.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside service and burial at St. Mary of Pine Bluff, 3673 County Rd. P, Cross Plains, Wis. at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
A special thank you to Dr. Anne Eglash and her staff of UW Health Mt. Horeb.
Memorials may be made to Bonnie’s family through Gunderson Camacho Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson Camacho Funeral Home, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, Wis. 53572.