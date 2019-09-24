MADISON - Alberta Sullivan, age 92, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Capitol Lakes Retirement Community.
She was born on Oct. 2, 1926, at Castle Rock (Muscoda), the daughter of Gus and Emma (Prochaska) Nowak. She married James Sullivan on May 7, 1947, at St. John Nepomac at Castle Rock Ridge.
She is survived by her siblings; brother, Joseph of Kansas; and sisters, Rita Edge of Montfort and Pat Nowak of Grafton, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; two sisters, Bernadette Cummings and Mary Jane Margis; and four brothers, James, Anthony, George and Tom Nowak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at the St. James Church, 1128 St. James Ct., Madison, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Lunch will be served downstairs after Mass. Entombment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army or a charity of your choice. To view and sign this guestbook please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com."
