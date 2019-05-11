MADISON - Russell O. "Russ" Sugden, age 58, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born on Sept. 12, 1960, in Madison, the son of William and Jean (Torke) Sugden.
Russ had fond memories of his younger days growing up in Stoughton, where he worked at Stoughton Trailers. He enjoyed spending time with his lifelong friends, and he was always a very independent guy. He became a freelance cleaner as he got older, and enjoyed the folks he cleaned for. He loved cheering on the Badgers and Packers.
Russ is survived by his brothers, Randy (Sheila) Sugden and Ron Sugden; sister, Shawn (Eric Anderson) Smith; nephews, Brian and Phillip; and nieces, Caitlin and Taylor.
A Memorial service will be held at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 3 p.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, from 2 p.m. until the time of service. To view and sign this guestbook please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.