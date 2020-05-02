Sugden, Donata Oertel

MADISON - Donata Oertel Sugden loved biology and people. She was a pioneering neuroscientist whose research on hearing was fundamental to understanding how specialized neurons function. Together, with students and lab colleagues, she identified the behavior of cells that process hearing information after it is converted to electrical signals. Their discovery of how the brain interprets these signals to recognize pitch and elements of speech led to seminal studies on how mammals hear. Donata was a role model for women scientists at a time when few women advanced in academic ranks. She was a mentor to many junior scientists, faculty, students, and colleagues in Madison and globally. Her energy and enthusiasm were infectious. She taught 18 different courses at UW including Biocore, in which she taught “Organismal Biology” to undergraduates for 28 years. During her tenure, she also Chaired the Departments of Neurophysiology, Physiology, and Neuroscience. Donata shared her joys in life encompassing her science, her acute desire to move politics towards generosity, and gardening with her immediate family, Arthur, Lauren, and Bill; her extended family including close colleagues here in Madison and across the world; and her neighbors. We miss her. A fund has been established to support undergraduates in need for summer research in neuroscience. Memorial gifts to the Donata Oertel Fund for Neuroscience can be made out to “University of Wisconsin Foundation” and sent to US Bank Lockbox 78807 Milwaukee, WI 53278.