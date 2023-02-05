July 8, 1961 – Jan. 26, 2023
OREGON — On Jan. 26, 2023, Sue Schwenn migrated from this lifetime, after courageously living on her own terms for the last three years with pancreatic cancer.
A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
