Sue Ellen (Domke) Dyal

July 26, 1953 - Sept. 6, 2023

LAKE DELTON - Sue Ellen (Domke) Dyal of Lake Delton, WI, age 70, formerly of Wilton, WI passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Sparta, WI on July 26, 1953, to Harold Otto Edward Domke and Billie Jean (Stack) Domke. She grew up in Wilton, WI and she was a graduate of Royall High School Class of 1971.

Sue was married on May 28, 1982, to Larry R. Dyal for 34 years, and they have three beautiful daughters, Kathleen and Teresa and their foreign exchange daughter, Katrijn.

Sue's whole life she was a superb businesswoman using the traits that God blessed her with. Among those, her strong compassion for others, her ability to multitask, her amazing strength, and her great love for people allowed her to build up her passion, Laser Therapy Center, LLC in Wisconsin Dells. The satisfaction that she was able to help so many with pain and healing was not only a blessing to her, but many others. The many people she met there, were her patients and many also became her friends. She would say, "I love them all."

Sue was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend who loved to entertain. She was the life of every party. She could light up any room with her amazing personality. Many of Sue's friends were like family to her.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Billie Jean (Stack) Domke.

Survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Dustin) Engelman of Mauston; stepdaughter, Teresa (Perry) Paulson of Lodi and foreign exchange daughter, Katrijn (Nick) De Meyer of Duffie, Belgium; grandchildren: Jacob (Ashley) Weiland of Mauston, Andrew (Morgan) Weiland of Mauston, Alexander (Kaitlyn) of Reedsburg, Kali Engelman of Mauston; great-grandchildren: Jayden, Kaydence, Raelynn, Anastasia, Liam, Xavier and Lilliana; sisters: Mary Hodge of Mauston, Edie (Frank Scharenberg) Udulutch of Montello and cousin, (Brother) Bill (Carol) Mauntel of Ponca City, OK as well as many nieces, a nephew and many beloved friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the Frank Fischer Center, 20 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy., Wisconsin Dells, WI at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon, with dinner to follow.

A private graveside service will be held in Wilton, WI on Friday, September 15, 2023 for the family and close friends.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com. 608-253-7884.