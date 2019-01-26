MONROE - Robert E. "Bob" Suchomel, age 93, of Monroe, formerly of Shullsburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe. Bob was born in Sun Prairie, on Nov. 18, 1925, the son of Edward and Dorothy (Blaschka) Suchomel. He was united in marriage to Arlene Moyer on Jan. 29, 1949, in Blue Mounds.
Bob overcame many hardships especially the loss of his mom at the age of 12. He was a very diligent, hardworking man who lived to work. Bob farmed for several years until moving to Shullsburg in 1977. He drove milk truck for Roelli Cheese before working for Kendall Township, retiring at the age of 83.
Bob is survived by his children, Steven (Karron) Suchomel of Ocean Springs, Miss., Susan (Jay) Sobota of New Berlin, Sally (Wendell) Phillips of Monroe, Sherry (Lonnie) Stauffer of South Wayne, Scott (Sandy) Suchomel, Thomas (Debby) Suchomel both of Marshfield, Diane (Clark) Scott of Shullsburg; daughter-in-law, Beth Suchomel of Lancaster; 27 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene; son, Michael Suchomel; granddaughters, Jamie and Jennifer Sobota; great-grandson, Hudson Schollmeyer; siblings: Helen Chadwick, Ruth Suchomel, Ethel Weihert, Dorothy Duerst and Edward Suchomel Jr.
Per Bob's wishes, graveside services will be held at a later date.