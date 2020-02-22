Suchomel, Eugene C.

SUN PRAIRIE - Eugene C. Suchomel passed away at the age of 80 on Feb. 19, 2020. He was born on Oct. 31, 1939, in Madison and was the son of Bert and Florence (Jesberger) Suchomel. He married Janet (Weisensel) on Oct. 5, 1963.

He is survived by his wife Janet and four children: Marilyn (Robert) Gallagher, Jacquelyn (John) Ward, Paula (Peter) Gerrits, Dale (Barbara) Suchomel. His sisters: Carol (Ed) Lamere and Patricia (Charles) O'Brien and sister-in-law Nancy Suchomel. His grandchildren: Jazmyn (Jeffrey), Dane, Joshua, Adeline (Brett), Graeme, Quincy, Eleanor, Maxwell, and Allyson. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Jo Suchomel and brother Thomas Suchomel.

Eugene attended Sacred Hearts School. After his graduation, he attended Madison Business School and Edgewood College achieving his Accounting Degree and becoming a CPA. He was a successful partner at Virchow & Krause until his retirement. The family gatherings at Clearwater Lake in Montello will always be remembered. He was also very active in the church throughout his life playing the organ since the age of 16.