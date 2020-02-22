Suchomel, Eugene C.

SUN PRAIRIE - Eugene C. Suchomel passed away at the age of 80 on Feb. 19, 2020. He was born on Oct. 31, 1939, in Madison and was the son of Bert and Florence (Jesberger) Suchomel. He married Janet (Weisensel) on Oct. 5, 1963.
He is survived by his wife Janet and four children: Marilyn (Robert) Gallagher, Jacquelyn (John) Ward, Paula (Peter) Gerrits, Dale (Barbara) Suchomel. His sisters: Carol (Ed) Lamere and Patricia (Charles) O'Brien and sister-in-law Nancy Suchomel. His grandchildren: Jazmyn (Jeffrey), Dane, Joshua, Adeline (Brett), Graeme, Quincy, Eleanor, Maxwell, and Allyson. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Jo Suchomel and brother Thomas Suchomel.
Eugene attended Sacred Hearts School. After his graduation, he attended Madison Business School and Edgewood College achieving his Accounting Degree and becoming a CPA. He was a successful partner at Virchow & Krause until his retirement. The family gatherings at Clearwater Lake in Montello will always be remembered. He was also very active in the church throughout his life playing the organ since the age of 16.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday Feb. 27, 2020, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie with Msgr. Duane Moellenberndt presiding. Burial will be held at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until time of mass at the church on Thursday.
We would like to thank Meadow View Memory Care and Agrace Hospice Care in Baraboo for the exceptional daily care.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eugene Suchomel can be made to the Sacred Hearts Endowment Fund at 221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590 or Agrace Hospice Care at 1670 South Boulevard, Baraboo, Wis. 53913.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, Wis. 608-837-5400