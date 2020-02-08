Subera, Roy Ernest

Subera, Roy Ernest

OREGON - Roy Ernest Subera, age 94, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at BeeHive Home. A visitation will be held at PEOPLE'S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 N. Alpine Parkway, Oregon, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, with a Masonic service to follow at 4:15 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the church at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Roy's memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Subera, Roy

Roy Subera

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
People's United Methodist Church (Oregon)
103 N Alpine Parkway
Oregon, WI 53575
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Roy's Visitation begins.
Feb 14
Masonic Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
4:15PM-4:30PM
People's United Methodist Church (Oregon)
103 N Alpine Parkway
Oregon, WI 53575
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Roy's Masonic Service begins.
Feb 14
Memorial Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
4:30PM
People's United Methodist Church (Oregon)
103 N Alpine Parkway
Oregon, WI 53575
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Roy's Memorial Service begins.
