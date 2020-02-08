Subera, Roy Ernest

OREGON - Roy Ernest Subera, age 94, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at BeeHive Home. A visitation will be held at PEOPLE'S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 N. Alpine Parkway, Oregon, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, with a Masonic service to follow at 4:15 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the church at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Roy's memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.