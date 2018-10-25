WAUNAKEE / WESTPORT—Jerome John “Jerry” Sturm, age 87, died on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Jerry was born on Oct. 3, 1931, in Beaver Dam, to John and Anna (Froelich) Sturm. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1950. On June 15, 1957, he was united in marriage with Mary Retta Walther in Platteville.
Jerry worked for Monarch Range Co. in Beaver Dam, Cravillion Motors in Juneau, and UW-Madison, retiring in 1992. Jerry loved all Wisconsin sports but especially Badgers Hockey. He and Mary had season tickets for decades. He loved to fish and took many trips with his family to Canada. He and Mary traveled extensively where he enjoyed photography.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Susan (Russ) Doty of Maryland Heights, Mo., Joanna of Madison, Claire (Terry) Mulrooney of Dallas, Ore., and Edward (Betsy) of Burnsville, Minn.; grandchildren, Jacob Mulrooney, Jerremy Mulrooney, and Julia Sturm; brothers, Albert of Sunnyvale, Calif., and Norbert (Kathy) of Sun Prairie. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Herbert, Alice Gerbitz, Jane Feucht, and Ruth Mueller.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 North Sherman Ave., Madison, with Father Patrick Norris presiding. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens.
Memorials preferred to Beaver Dam Scholarship Fund in Jerry’s name, at Beaver Dam Scholarship Fund, PO Box 98, Beaver Dam, WI 53916, phone (920) 887-0532. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
