Sturdevant, Eugene M. "Gene"

Gene, the son of Ben and Mayme, grew up in Galesville, Wis. He helped his dad with the truck garden, saved a young boy's life while lifeguarding at the local beach, and earned the title of Eagle Scout. After graduating from Galesville High School in 1946, Gene joined the U.S. Army 58th Signal Battalion serving in Japan. He then returned home to attend college, earning his bachelor's degree in education from Winona State College. In 1952, the beloved "Mr. Sturdevant" began his teaching career at Marquette School in the Madison Metropolitan School District. After teaching for six years, an attractive new teacher was hired to teach in the room next door. Their students knew they should be a couple before they did! Gene and Lue were married that June 13, 1959, at First Christian Church in Madison with Dennis Helsabeck, Sr. officiating. After marriage, they were not allowed to teach in the same school so Gene became the first principal of Hawthorne Elementary. He then became the principal of Lake View Elementary where he remained from 1970 until his retirement in 1989. Gene's students were very important to him. He inspired them with his kind personality, humor, and love of science (especially insects and rocks). He knew each student by name, even when he would see them as adults.