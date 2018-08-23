MADISON—Jerome C. “Jerry” Stueber Sr., age 84, returned to his heavenly home peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Jerry was born on Nov. 8, 1933. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Judy Drifka, on Sept. 10, 1954, in Stevens Point. They were blessed with a large and loving family.
He truly enjoyed entertaining people, and performing with his band, Jerry Stueber and the Versatiles at many local establishments until he went solo in the early 1980’s. Jerry took many musicians under his wing and he developed strong lifelong friendships with them and his dedicated followers.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Judy; ten children, Susan (Don) Arnold, Sari Schultz, Bryan Stueber, Sally (Rob) Rickerson, Diane (John) Cook, Bruce (Lisa) Stueber, Judy (Craig) Kulhanek, Jerry Stueber Jr., Paul (Tammi) Stueber and Ami Stueber; his two sisters, Betty Krupka and Yvonne Stueber; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Edward and Catherine Stueber; and grandson, Christopher Engen (Rickerson).
A Celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420