Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON / WOODRUFF - Joette Susan (Kamrath) Studt, daughter of Ruth and Lyle Kamrath, lost her life after a long battle with cancer on Dec. 26, 2018, at Seasons of Life Hospice House, in Woodruff. She was a 1980 graduate of LaFollette High School, and lived much of her adult life in the Marquette, Mich. area.

Joette is survived by two sons, Jacob Studt (April) and Garrison Studt; two grandsons, Benjamin and Jackson Studt; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Jon Stefonek; mother, Ruth (Vaughan) Kamrath; niece, Aimee (Stefonek) Irwin; special dog, Emma. She is preceded in death by her father, Lyle Kamrath.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Studt, Joette Susan (Kamrath)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.