MADISON / WOODRUFF - Joette Susan (Kamrath) Studt, daughter of Ruth and Lyle Kamrath, lost her life after a long battle with cancer on Dec. 26, 2018, at Seasons of Life Hospice House, in Woodruff. She was a 1980 graduate of LaFollette High School, and lived much of her adult life in the Marquette, Mich. area.
Joette is survived by two sons, Jacob Studt (April) and Garrison Studt; two grandsons, Benjamin and Jackson Studt; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Jon Stefonek; mother, Ruth (Vaughan) Kamrath; niece, Aimee (Stefonek) Irwin; special dog, Emma. She is preceded in death by her father, Lyle Kamrath.