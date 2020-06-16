Studnicka, Travis Lester

After earning his degree from Western Wisconsin Technical College, he worked in the HVAC and Refrigeration industry. Travis enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and grandpa, Frank Studnicka, who taught him all the tricks of the trade. Travis earned his way into the Boone and Crockett Club, having harvested a record class 450 lb. black bear, ranking 137th in North America, scoring 21-15/16 inches; and managed to accomplish this during the midst of his illness. Although he didn't mind the Packers, he was a true Cowboys fan. He always jumped at the opportunity to get in the stadium to see them play. He enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball, football, baseball, volleyball, and volunteering his time organizing community events. Family gatherings and time with friends were important to him. He loved playing games, making people laugh, and playing practical jokes. Support from family, friends, and the community kept him fighting. His pride and joy was his son, Corbin. He loved watching him ride his bike and play outside, and spent every ounce of his energy to make lasting memories and the most of each day. His internal strength, determination, and grace were unwavering to the very end.